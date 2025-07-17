Education sector stars celebrate success at glittering awards night

School stars from the education sector celebrated success at the Milton Keynes Education Awards 2025.

The ceremony, hosted by Matthew Burton, from the hit Channel 4 series Educating Yorkshire, presented awards with winners recognised in 14 categories, including Headteacher of the Year, IT Champion and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion.

Joining leading educators attending the awards ceremony were guests from businesses and the wider community, including local MP Emily Darlington, Chief Superintendent Emma Bailey and the Mayor of Milton Keynes James Lancaster. The judging panel of Debbie Dymock, Susan Popoola, Shammi Rahman and Ian Pryce CBE were also there to see the winners crowned.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ben Thomas, Managing Director of the awards organisers, All Things Business, said: “Starting children off in life with a good education is what most of you here tonight excel in. And we’re eternally grateful to you for that, because when you get a good start in education, you never lose the desire to learn.

“We say time and time again that Education needs Business, Business needs Education and we say it because it’s true. I want to say thank you to all those who have supported us in creating this event and helping us recognise the hard work that goes on in the education sector in Milton Keynes.”

Three of the awards went to Brooksward School, which took home the Primary School of the Year and the STEM Award, and saw Duncan Macdonald named IT Champion. E-Act Ousedale School won the Overall School of the Year Award at the event which saw Claire Tierney named Unsung Hero; White Spire School won the SEND Team/School of the Year and, to a standing ovation, its headteacher, Finlay Douglas, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Finlay Douglas said: “It’s been an absolute delight to work with these guys for 11 years. Their standards are incredible and I’m standing here but it’s on behalf of all the staff, pupils and parents, who are all great, and I’m honoured to be here to collect this award for them.”

Ben Thomas added: “I want to say a big thank you to Brioche Pasquier, our headline sponsor once again this year, and all the category sponsors – all of them showing their commitment to today’s learners and the part they are one day going to play in the local community and economy as the workers of tomorrow.”

MKEA 2025 Winners

Ryan Peters from Brioche Pasquier spoke about the work his company does not only in supporting charities and sponsoring events, but in reaching out to schools to invite them into the Milton Keynes production facility to find out more about the world of baking.

He said: “Local engagement is a fundamental aspect of Brioche Pasquier and we welcome children of all ages, from the youngest, who get to have a go at doing some baking and tasting some of the products, right through to those who are thinking about their futures, and telling them what’s involved in being the bakers, engineers and sales teams that we need to make and sell our products.

“Education is vitally important to the community and we are delighted to be here tonight to celebrate with the city’s educators.”

The full results of the Milton Keynes Education Awards 2025:

Maths Team/Teacher of the Year

Sponsored by Brioche Pasquier

Lewis Kaye & The Maths Team – Lord Grey Academy

English Team/Teacher of the Year

Sponsored by MK Business Leaders Partnership

English Faculty - Denbigh School

Sports Award

Sponsored by MK Breakers Community Foundation

Jake Saville – Two Mile Ash School

IT Champion

Sponsored by All Things Business – The Podcast

Duncan Macdonald – Brooksward School

Environmental and Sustainability Award

Sponsored by Apertus Group

Denbigh School

SEND Team/School of the Year

Sponsored by Proactive Young People

White Spire School

STEM Award

Sponsored by Educate Me AI

STEAM Team at Brooksward School

Unsung Hero

Sponsored by Aegis Support Services

Claire Tierney - E-Act Ousedale School

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Sponsored by GIANT

Emily Garratt – Brooklands Farm Primary School

Headteacher of the Year

Sponsored by FormFive

Zoe Baines - Slated Row School

Primary School of the Year

Sponsored by Harry’s Rainbow

Brooksward School

Secondary School of the Year

Sponsored by SHP Group

Sir Herbert Leon Academy

Overall School of the Year

Sponsored by Safety Centre

E-Act Ousedale School

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by All Things Business

Finlay Douglas – White Spire School