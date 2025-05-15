Howzat: Lower school bowled over with pupils’ fundraising effort

Five pupils from Linslade Lower School raised an impressive £162 this weekend (Sunday 11 May) to fund the purchase of new cricket equipment for the school.

The Year 2 pupils all aged seven, George, Arthur, Khan and Mark, along with his nine year old brother Luke in Year 4, were put through their paces with Cublington Cricket Club’s ‘Fantastic Fifty Challenge’ at the Club’s Orchard Ground, near Wing.

Between them, the five youngsters had to make 50 tricky catches, throw and hit the stumps 50 times and finish the challenge by hitting 50 balls over the boundary for four runs.

Mrs Farlam, headteacher at Linslade Lower School, says: “When the Year 2 pupils first approached me with the idea I was genuinely bowled over by their creativity and commitment to raise the money.

“The cricket gear will be a welcome boost to our lunchtime activities, and I know many pupils will enjoy the new equipment thanks to the boys’ hard work.”

The money raised will be used to purchase cricket bats and balls which will enable all pupils at the school to practise their cricket skills on the school playing fields at lunchtime.

Tony Lewis, head of junior cricket at Cublington Cricket Club, says: “Encouraging more children into cricket is one of the key aims of our club so I was thrilled to be asked to help the Linslade Lower boys with their Fantastic Fifty Challenge and congratulate them on a brilliant fundraising effort.