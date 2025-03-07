James Mayhew donating his latest book ‘A Symphony of Stories’ to our library.

On Wednesday 5th March, James Mayhew, author and illustrator of children’s books, visited Beaudesert Lower School.

James Mayhew led a number of exciting workshops for the children where he talked about what inspired him to be an author and an illustrator, told stories and demonstrated his fantastic artistic skills by creating amazing artworks to music.

He also officially opened our Outdoor Library – a resource the children can access so they can further enjoy books during break times.

James kindly donated a copy of his latest book ‘A Symphony of Stories’ to the library.