Kiddi Caru Day Nurseries invite Bedfordshire families to October Open Day

Join us at our Open Day on 4th October!

Discover exceptional Early Years childcare and education for yourself!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of Kiddi Caru nurseries, which are part of Grandir UK, warmly invite families in Bedfordshire to discover exceptional Early Years childcare and education at our Open Day.

Step into our vibrant nursery space on 4th October 2025 and experience the Kiddi Caru magic for yourself. See how we encourage children’s natural curiosity, stimulate their learning and nurture their unique potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re just starting to consider your childcare options or ready to start searching for the ideal nursery, every family is welcome as part of our community.

What to expect on the day

Upon your arrival, you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team who will show you around the nursery and answer all your important questions. Here’s what you can look forward to:

A guided tour of our warm and inspiring nursery space

An introduction into our bespoke education programmes

A chance for children to enjoy some of the fun, engaging activities we offer

A look at our nutritious, seasonal food menus which are full of flavour

An insight into how we help build children’s confidence and ensure their emotional wellbeing

Why choose a Kiddi Caru nursery?

At Kiddi Caru, we provide more than just childcare. We offer a place where children can learn, grow and thrive in safe, inspiring environments. With over 25 years of experience, our nurseries are trusted by families across the UK for delivering exceptional Early Years education led by passionate, highly trained teams. Each setting is rooted in its local community whilst being supported by the strength, knowledge and resources of our nationwide network. This unique balance ensures that every child receives the individual attention they deserve, while parents benefit from the reassurance of a trusted, established provider.

Open Day details in Bedfordshire:

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Bedford

Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Address: 7 Holme Street, Bedford, MK42 9AU

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Leighton Buzzard

Open Day: Saturday 4th October, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Address: Briggington House, Hockliffe Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 9NX

Book your place today to ensure you don’t miss out!

Book a visit here: Nursery Open Days | Events | Grandir UK