Leighton Buzzard Library is welcoming customers back inside today

Customers are being allowed back inside Leighton Buzzard Library from today (Tuesday, June 1) as Covid restrictions continue to be eased.

Central Beds Council say the public will be able to come inside, browse the shelves and pick some reading material to take home. They will be able to pre-book a 45 minute slot to use the library computers on 0300 300 8059. Photocopying and printing will also be available.

Customers who do not wish to enter the library will still be able to use its Select and Collect service and pick up their free reservations and book bundles from the library entrance. All customers should continue to return books using the box or table at the library entrance.

Leighton Buzzard Library

New customers will be able to join the library, however where possible the council asks that customers join online before they visit as this will reduce the time needed to collect their library card. Charges for overdue items and requests will be re-introduced at a later date.

The library will be open for customers to visit or pick up their Select and Collect orders on Tuesday-Friday (9am to 6pm) and Saturday (9am to 4pm)

Inside the library, face coverings must be worn (unless you have an exemption). Visitors are asked to sanitise their hands as they enter. There are also hand sanitising stations available within the building. You will need your library card to use the self-service equipment.

The council says the number of visitors will be limited, so, if possible, to visit alone or in your household or support bubble. The public should also scan the QR code as they enter, or alternatively complete a Track and Trace form.

Visitors may also find that the layout of the library has changed. Please take note of any directional signage and floor markings that have been put in place to aid queuing and movement around the library.

Library facilities not yet available are study tables and laptop use, reading areas, magazines and newspapers, and public toilets.