Linslade Lower School achieve Eco School Green Flag with Merit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The submission was reviewed by the National Eco School Team and they commented that it’s fantastic that Linslade Lower School has such a large Eco-Committee in the school, it shows that the pupils clearly care about our planet and all plants, animals, and insects that live on it. They loved reading all the astute comments the Eco-Committee wrote on their Environmental Review. One activity that particularly grabbed their attention was, ‘lights off day’ as this sounded a fantastic learning experience!

This year the Eco-Committee decided to work on the topics most appealing to them including Biodiversity, Global Citizenship and waste when creating the Action Plan. This approach helped us harness their passion, and gave them determination to achieve the best outcomes possible. The application included a wonderful examples of a lesson plans covering environmental issues. These examples clearly demonstrates that staff members in the school are willing to go above and beyond to include these important issues in pupil’s learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assessors particularly enjoyed reading about the work completed on single use plastics. LLS Eco-Committee have used a wide variety of methods to inform their school community about their work including newsletters, assemblies and posters, this shows they take pride in their achievements and that they are working hard to involve and educate all around them. This is a big achievement.

Linslade Lower School Year 4 members of the Eco Group

They loved reading about our journey and are incredibly impressed by all we have achieved. They had no hesitation in awarding an Eco-Schools Green Flag with Merit!

Headteacher, Hazel Farlam commented "This award is testament to the hard work of the Eco Group at Linslade Lower School. They freely give their own time to help make the environment a better place. I am so proud of them all!"