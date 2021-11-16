Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard schools recognised for improving race equality
'I'm so proud of the work that our staff and students do'
All five schools within the Shared Learning Trust in Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard have been recognised for their commitment to improving race equality.
Chalk Hills Academy, Linden Academy and Stockwood Park Academy in Luton, Rushmere Park Academy in Leighton Buzzard and the Vale Academy in Dunstable have all been awarded the Race And Conscious Equality (RACE) Charter Mark, for prioritising an inclusive culture where staff, students and families of all ethnicities are equally valued.
The RACE Charter Mark is an award which has been developed by SSAT (the Schools, Students and Teachers network) and Fig Tree International. It is a way that schools and colleges across the country can demonstrate their commitment to action and improvement in relation to race equality in all aspects of their work.
Angelia Idun, Director of Education at SSAT said: “I am delighted that each school within the Shared Learning Trust has been awarded the RACE Charter Mark. Their application and action plan clearly showed a positive ethos and culture which champions and strives for conscious equality and inclusivity throughout the school community.”
Ann Palmer, CEO, Fig Tree International said: “This recognises the determination to make a difference, not only in their own school, but also in the local community. We applaud them for their work and aspirations to build a more inclusive society.”
Cathy Barr, CEO of the Shared Learning Trust added: “This is fantastic news - I’m so proud of the work that our staff and students do to make sure all of our academies are a fantastic place to learn.”