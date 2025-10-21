New 'V Levels' to open doors for young people

Young people in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and surrounding villages will soon have access to a new generation of high-quality qualifications designed to prepare them for good jobs in the industries of the future.

Under government plans, new “V Levels” will be introduced for 16-year-olds as part of plans to simplify what ministers have called a “confusing landscape” of qualifications in England.

V Levels will replace around 900 existing vocational courses, sitting alongside A Levels and T Levels. Students will be able to mix and match courses, combining academic and practical study to suit their ambitions.

For example, a student attending Central Bedfordshire College in Dunstable or Leighton Buzzard seeking to enter either the creative arts or media sectors could choose to do a mixed V Level and A level study programme, by taking two V Levels (e.g. one in graphic design; and one in creative media production and technology) and one A Level in Music.

The first V Levels covering key sectors like digital, health and care, the creative industries and engineering are expected to be taught from 2027.

Local MP Alex Mayer said: “This is good news for local young people. We live in rapidly changing times and from artificial intelligence to clean energy there are many exciting opportunities for good jobs. But over a quarter of all job vacancies in the country are now due to skills shortages - so it is clear we need to up our game. These new qualifications aim to give young people the skills employers want and opening up real routes to higher-level learning."

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said: “Technical and vocational education is the backbone of this country’s economy and central to breaking the link between background and success. But for too long it has been an afterthought. Young people have been left to navigate an overcomplicated landscape. Through our Plan for Change we are turning the tide. Our reforms are building a post-16 education system that truly matches young people’s aspirations and abilities, delivering the opportunity and growth our economy needs.”

The reforms are backed by £800 million in extra funding and a new network of Technical Excellence Colleges. Locally, The Bedford College Group – which includes Central Bedfordshire College campuses in Leighton Buzzard, and Dunstable – has been named a cross-regional Technical Excellence College, and is involved in major projects such as the planned Universal Studios development.