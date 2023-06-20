Novel way of encouraging reading as Aspley Guise Village School creates a book vending machine

A primary school in Aspley Guise has adopted a novel way to encourage pupils’ love of reading.

Aspley Guise Village School has repurposed a vending machine and filled it with books courtesy of the local church and prize money won by the school in the Central Bedfordshire Council Street Tag competition.

The idea works by entering children, if successful in the school’s ‘Brain Grower’ and ‘Eco School’ initiatives or for excellent attendance over the year, into a prize draw to win a vending machine book token.

Emma Gray, the English lead at Aspley Guise Village School led the project

Emma Gray, English lead at the school led the project. She said: “The children are all really excited to be able to pick a new book themselves from the machine and this initiative has created a real buzz as well as helping all the children to be confident, fluent readers.”