PhD student funded by local charity celebrates graduation success

A PhD student whose research delves into a remotely delivered mind-body physical activity intervention for older people - part-funded by award-winning local charity The Sadie Centre - has graduated from the University of Bedfordshire during this summer’s ceremonies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley-Anne Tanhamira has completed her research, which focused on testing the feasibility and acceptability of the remotely delivered Positive Movement programme – an instructor-led, interactive livestream of mind-body physical activity intervention.

The remote delivery of the intervention began in June 2020 and has continued across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire ever since. The findings of the PhD indicated that older people were willing to engage in remote interventions, and some found it beneficial and convenient. The findings encourage a culture of developing hybrid interventions that offer the choice of face-to-face or remotely delivered interventions to encourage uptake of physical activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findings from this PhD have already been disseminated in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging, and Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, and presented at conferences in the UK and France.

Lesley-Anne (second left) with Sadie Centre founder Roberta Meldrum (third from left) and academics from the University of Bedfordshire

Lesley-Anne said: “At the start of this PhD programme, the UK went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The uncertainty of how long the lockdown would last was the biggest hurdle. Since starting the PhD, I have gotten married and welcomed a baby girl. At times, it felt impossible with how busy life got, but I feel so proud that I powered through and managed to complete the programme.

“I feel fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to walk this journey and carry out this research with the support of my family, my supervisors Professor David Hewson and Professor Gurch Randhawa, and Roberta Meldrum [Founder and Patron of The Sadie Centre] along with the rest of the staff from The Sadie Centre, not forgetting all the participants that took the time to contribute to this research.”

The Sadie Centre, who joint-funded the PhD project, is a local charity offering a range of flexible, low-cost and effective therapeutic options to help people move through emotional and psychological challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberta Meldrum, Founder and Patron of The Sadie Centre commented: “I warmly congratulate Lesley-Anne on her hard work and success in achieving her PhD in this summer’s graduation ceremony. Her efforts will serve as a stepping stone for further research on the Positive Movement approach – with the ultimate aim of it being delivered remotely throughout the country.”

Professor David Hewson, Lesley-Anne’s PhD supervisor and member of the University’s Institute for Health Research (IHR), said: “There is a lack of research focusing on mind-body physical activity, particularly in frail older people. It has been wonderful to work with The Sadie Centre to develop research evidence. We are now working together to develop further research studies that will grow the research evidence for both remote-delivered and in-person classes.”

For more information about PhD and research opportunities with the University of Bedfordshire, visit the Research Graduate School.