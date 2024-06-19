Southcott Lower School celebrates 50 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southcott Lower School is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Over the last half a century, the school has taught thousands of pupils from across Linslade and Leighton Buzzard, nurturing academic achievement and making sure each and every child has the best start to their school journey.

The school is celebrating with a Festival style party for its current pupils and parents as well as the local community and former pupils.

"Celebrating 50 years is a testament to the strong community spirit and the unwavering support of our students, families and staff," said Sarah Laundy, Headteacher of Southcott Lower School. "Our school's success is built on the dedication and collaboration of everyone in our community. We’re looking forward to bringing pupils and their families past and present, together to celebrate, and hopefully some sunshine!”

To commemorate this golden anniversary, Southcott School Association will host a “Festival of 50” party, inviting current students, alumni, staff, and community members to join in the celebration. Southcott’s Festival of 50 is scheduled to take place on Friday 28th June, 5-8pm hosting music, a BBQ, bar, bouncy castles and much more! This is an opportunity for alumni to reconnect and for the school community to come together and celebrate this landmark anniversary.

Southcott Lower School

All members of the Southcott Lower School family and previous students and their families are invited to to Southcott’s Festival of 50 on Friday 28th June from 5-8pm. No need to book in advance; admission is £1 per person on the door and includes entry into the summer raffle, with the top prize of a family cottage break.

A Legacy of nurturing children and academic achievement

Since its establishment in 1974, Southcott Lower School has been committed to providing a high quality education to all students, maintaining a good Ofsted rating. The school also prides itself on a strong sense of community and is closely supported by Southcott School Association (SSA), which raises thousands of pounds each year through various community events.

This support means all pupils have the opportunity for an enriched curriculum by subsidising activities like forest school, music sessions and much more. The SSA are registered with Just Giving and donations to the birthday fund can be made via this link: www.justgiving.com/campaign/southcott50fund Current projects include raising funds to revamp the outdoor play areas and providing outdoor furniture to further enhance pupils' outdoor free play and learning experiences.

Southcott Festical of 50 Celebration 28th June, 5pm-8pm

About Southcott Lower School

