Sprint to success: Olympic legend inspires Greenleas pupils at annual sports days

Children at Greenleas School were given a 'bolt' of inspiration during their annual sports days this year — courtesy of Olympic legend Usain Bolt himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-time gold medallist and world record holder sent a heartfelt message to the pupils, encouraging them ahead of their events:

“I know you’re going to do well.” His words added an extra spark of excitement to an already vibrant occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-day event brought together pupils, staff, and families in a joyful celebration of physical activity, perseverance, and school spirit. The sun shone on the school fields as children took part in athletic challenges designed to test speed, strength, and coordination.

Reaching the finish line!

From traditional sprints and cross-country to field events including javelin, shot put, standing jump, and discus, pupils showed impressive determination and sportsmanship throughout.

Children competed not only for personal pride but also for house points, with every performance adding to the collective score of their school houses.

Awards were presented for sporting values, celebrating those who demonstrated teamwork, passion, self-belief, honesty, respect, and determination. These values reflect the school’s deep-rooted commitment to developing character through sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenleas School’s dedication to physical education has been recognised nationally, as the school proudly celebrates its eighth consecutive year of achieving the prestigious Platinum School Games Mark—an award given for exceptional commitment to sport and physical activity.