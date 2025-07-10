University of Bedfordshire achieves top regional rankings in National Student Survey 2025

University of Bedfordshire campus

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating a strong performance in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2025, with results confirming a continued rise in student satisfaction and cementing its position as one of the leading higher education institutions in the East of England.

This year’s survey shows the University has improved its positivity scores across all question areas and in 26 out of 27 individual questions, reflecting a four-year trend of consistent improvement in the student experience.

Vice Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting commented: “These results reflect the ongoing efforts of our staff to enhance the student experience and support positive outcomes.It’s encouraging to see that the improvements we’ve made are being recognised by our students, and we’re pleased to see that progress reflected in this year’s survey.”

Among the nine higher education institutions in the East of England, the University of Bedfordshire has secured standout regional placements:

1st in the region for Learning Opportunities

2nd for both Assessment & Feedback and Student Voice

3rd for Teaching on my course

These achievements underscore the University’s growing reputation across the region for delivering a high-quality academic experience and putting students at the heart of everything it does.

As part of its Career-Powered Education ethos, the University has also committed to providing industry-relevant opportunities across its courses, ensuring students are equipped with the skills, experience, and confidence to thrive in their chosen careers.

The University also performed above the sector average in several teaching-related themes:

Teaching on my course (+1.2%)

Learning opportunities (+1.8%)

Assessment and feedback (+3.3%)

In addition, Academic Support saw the most significant year-on-year gain, rising by +5.1%.

The NSS is a widely respected, independent survey capturing the views of final-year undergraduate students across the UK. The University’s continued progress reflects the success of its strategic focus on academic excellence and student support.