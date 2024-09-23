Bedfordshire residents can use a toolbar (top) to translate health information into their native languages when using BLMK's website

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Integrated Care Board is marking International Day of Sign Languages today (September 23) and the European Day of Languages (26 September) by sharing information online in multiple languages.

The BLMK Integrated Care Board is responsible for planning the delivery of healthcare throughout for local authority areas – Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

With more than 150 different languages spoken in the area, its website now has an ‘accessibility’ toolbar, which offers audio diction and a translator into 100 different languages as well as tools to help dyslexic people, to make information more easily available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, a series of short information films have also been produced in basic sign language.

The move comes follows the Denny Review in September 2023, which found that language barriers still exist in health and care services.

Felicity Cox, Chief Executive of BLMK Integrated Care Board said: “For many people, accessing information in their own language can be the difference between living a long and healthy life – or living with disease and discomfort.

“Language should never be a barrier to receiving quality healthcare. Whether it’s BSL sign language or one of the many different languages that can be heard across our vibrant region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since publication of Reverend Denny’s review, we have taken active steps to produce more content in BSL and make it available in different languages. We’re also working with Autism Bedfordshire to translate a series of explainer videos into different languages, so that people can get the help they need, in the way they need it, when they need it.”