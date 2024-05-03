COLUMN: GP Matters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I am delighted to start this month’s column by introducing new members of the practice team.

We are increasing the number of salaried GPs at the practice and slowly reducing the number of locum GPs. We hope this will result in improved continuity of care for our patients.

Between January and April we have been joined by Dr Elizabeth Arayoe, Dr Chileem Okoko and, our most recent recruit, Dr Nasreen Hussein.

Dr Santiago Dargallo

Another new face is Heather Wyman, our new lead nurse.

Heather has joined us from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and will manager our minor illness clinics, lead our nursing team and play a central role in helping improve services for patients.

All new colleagues are settling in really well and I hope you also share a warm welcome when you meet them.

Our COVID spring booster campaign is now underway.

Patients eligible for the booster vaccination are people aged 75 and older, residents in care homes for older people and those aged six months and over with a weakened immune system.

The initial cohort to be vaccinated will be residents in care homes for the elderly and those over 75 years old and housebound.

If you are a patient with Leighton Road Surgery you will be contacted either by Bassett Road Surgery or Leighton-Linslade Health Connections.

Vaccinations will take place at Bassett Road Surgery.

If you do not have mobile phone, please contact your surgery on the usual number and they will be able to book an appointment for you.

Our practice has achieved an increase of more than 20% per cent in our QOF (Quality and Outcomes Framework), a system which gives an indication of the overall achievement of a practice and care provided through a points system.

It is positive news and a coordinated team effort. Well done everyone.

Finally, the repairs in the building are progressing nicely and patients have commented on the smarter look.