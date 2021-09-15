Jobs boost as care company sets up at Asda Dunstable to discuss vacancies

A rapidly increasing demand from people for support in their own home is leading to a jobs boom in the care sector.

Caremark (Central Bedfordshire) will be at Asda Dunstable today (Wednesday, September 15) and Thursday from 10am to talk to people about vacancies within the company.

The company recruits carers from all walks of life, with full time and part time vacancies available.

Caremark helps people stay in their own homes

Much of this demand is centred around a shift from people wanting residential care to those wanting to remain in their own homes, with their things around them, remaining in the community they live in, with as little or as much help as they need. A recent National YouGov survey showed 92% of people over 50 questioned said they would prefer to be cared for at home than in a residential home.

Caremark are looking to expand their care team with full training given. There are many transferable skills from sectors such as hospitality or retail which could be put to good use straight away.

Co-Managing Director Priya Khurana said: “There is growing demand for care at home, due to the pandemic home care has become more popular. This has been the fastest growing need for the home care services.

"The pandemic has changed the face of homecare and with enormous challenges, we all stood strong to keep our clients safe. My hope is that to have more light to be shed on this valuable work force.

"To meet this demand, we are looking to grow the amount of care we provide by at least 50% throughout the rest of 2021, and to do this we need to recruit the staff who will help us deliver this care.”

The support Caremark (Central Bedfordshire) provides ranges from helping with meals and household chores, through to supporting people with more complex care needs, such as physical and learning disabilities, dementia, and autism.

Co-Managing Director, Shweta Batra, who set up Caremark (Central Bedfordshire) in 2019, added: “Our amazing care and support workers have worked on the frontline throughout the whole of the pandemic, making sure our customers can remain safe, living as independently as possible in their own homes.