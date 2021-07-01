Leighton Buzzard North now the most affected ward as Central Bedfordshire Covid case numbers double in a week

Covid-19 case numbers in Central Bedfordshire have more than doubled in the past week with Leighton Buzzard North now the most affected ward.

Latest statistics out today (covering the week ending June 30) show that new cases have increased from 159 in the previous reporting week to 346 (up 187) - a rate of 119.9 per 100,000, in Central Bedfordshire.

The most affected wards in the last 7 days were Leighton Buzzard North 41 (10 previously), Ampthill 26, Leighton Buzzard South 22 (6 previously), Stotfold and Langford 21, Linslade 18 (5 previously), Cranfield and Marston Moretain 18, Dunstable-Northfields 16, Arlesey 16, Dunstable-Manshead 13, Dunstable-Watling 13, Dunstable-Icknield 12, Biggleswade North 12, Flitwick 12, Houghton Hall 11, Sandy 11, Shefford 10, Heath and Reach 9 (under 3 previously), Dunstable-Central 9, Toddington 9, Biggleswade South 9, Tithe Farm 7, Potton 7, Barton-le-Clay 6, Silsoe and Shillington 6, Aspley and Woburn 4 (under 3 previously).

Covid-19 case numbers have doubled

The following wards have fewer than 3 cases: Houghton Conquest and Haynes, Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield, Parkside, Caddington, Northill, and Eaton Bray.

It means Central Beds now has the highest case numbers since February, many concentrated in young adults. The number of people with Covid-19 needing hospital care has gone down slightly down and there were no deaths in the last reporting week.

By comparison nearby Bedford has 201 new cases (116.0 per 100,000) with one death reported; Luton has 318 new cases (149.3 per 100,000) with two deaths reported and Milton Keynes has 299 new cases (111.0 cases per 100,000) and no deaths reported.

The weekly Central Beds round-up states the Delta variant now accounts for almost all cases.

It said: "Whilst some people think the virus causes only mild illness in young people, we are seeing hospital admission amongst younger adults. Young people can develop long Covid-19, resulting in significant symptoms and disability for weeks or even months.

"We have had several significant outbreaks linked to the hospitality sector – affecting both staff and visitors. Unfortunately, some venues have had to close as a result of outbreaks.

"Some people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, symptoms that resemble a cold or no symptoms at all so we need to be be vigilant for symptoms. Anyone who thinks they might have Covid-19 should stay home and book a free test. Most people can book and get test results within 24 hours. Book a test online or call 119.

"Everyone should book their vaccine as soon as possible. Our local vaccination centres are offering drop-in sessions for all adults requiring their first dose. No booking is required. Full details are available online. Full protection, with two doses, is important because the new variant spreads more easily.