Luton & Dunstable Hospital and Bedford Hospital perform 13 robotic gall bladder surgeries in ONE DAY
The robotic procedures were performed by surgical teams at Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) on Saturday (August 16), when 13 patients came to have their gall bladder removed.
The teams were led by consultant general, upper GI and bariatric surgeon at the L&D, Mr Tanveer Adil, and Mr Kanapathi Rajaratnam, consultant general and colorectal surgeon at Bedford Hospital.
Mr Adil said: “This milestone demonstrates how robotic surgery is transforming patient care. The da Vinci Xi system enables surgery through tiny incisions with exceptional precision, leading to less pain, faster recovery, and minimal scarring. It also allows us to safely perform more complex procedures, and discharge patients on the same day.”
Mr Rajaratnam added: “This was a fantastic accomplishment, and it shows what great teamwork can do – I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this success.”
Unlike in many other hospitals in the UK, these robotic surgical systems are used across a range of different specialties, treating patients with conditions ranging from bowel and renal cancer to endometriosis, uro-gynaecology, bariatric and biliary surgery, and complex head and neck conditions.
The benefits of robotic assisted surgery include reduced post-operative pain, a faster recovery leading to a shorter stay in hospital, and improved quality of life after surgery.
More than 1,500 procedures using the da Vinci surgical system have now been carried out across both Bedfordshire hospitals since the first operation in April 2023.
A total of 15 surgeons across both our hospitals are now trained to use the da Vinci robot.