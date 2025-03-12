Leighton Road Surgery (Grovebury Road site). Image: Google Maps.

The East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) has confirmed that it will be terminating its contract with Leighton Road Surgery around two months earlier than planned – with staff reportedly left "in tears" due to its behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ELFT was due to cut ties with the surgery at the end of June. However, its contract will now end on April 8

And concerns have been raised over pay and holiday reductions – and whether all staff will be retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source claimed that surgey staff had been left "in shock" when they were told "at short notice" on March 5 that the ELFT would cut ties with the surgery on March 11. An extension to April was later agreed but the source said they "couldn't believe" than an NHS Trust was "behaving like this".

An ELFT spokesman said: "The ELFT notified practice colleagues, practice partners and Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) in January of its intention not to renew its subcontract arrangement with the partners of Leighton Road Surgery.

"The contract for General Medical Services (GMS) continues to be held by Dr Vaishali Ashar and Dr Mohit Venkataram.

"All partners have agreed an extension to the subcontract until April 8, which will enable time for a full, meaningful consultation period for the practice team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the BLMK ICB has confirmed that patients will continue to access services as normal.

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard MP, Alex Mayer, added: "As soon as I was contacted by constituents concerned about the surgery transfer and the information provided by ELFT I got in touch with the Trust and the GMB trade union.

"The subcontract has now been extended until April 8. Importantly, residents will be able to continue accessing services at the surgery as normal."

The source told the LBO that on Wednesday, March 5, there was a meeting between union representatives and ELFT directors, where the ELFT directors first announced the March 11 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The union only got wind of this meeting minutes before – [it] was originally only the directors' meeting," they claimed.

It is claimed that a meeting was then held at the Grovebury Road branch with ELFT directors on Thursday, March 6.

"No union rep was present at this meeting, where the 11th March deadline was announced and determined," claimed the source. "On March 7, another union and directors of ELFT meeting [was held] where the unions fought for an extension as too short notice for staff – apparently the ELFT directors found a loophole to say they can hand staff over with such short notice."

However, the new April deadline has since been agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of April 8, the doctors will manage everything – front and back office.

A BLMK ICB spokesman, said: “Following the news in January that ELFT is ending their subcontract arrangements for the management of the Leighton Road Surgery and transferring this back to the existing GMS contract holders, ELFT has started the process to TUPE transfer the practice team.

"This process will see a transfer of management arrangements, and the ICB is working with ELFT and the GP Partners to support the transition."