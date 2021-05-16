Covid safety measures in place as Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway gets ready for reopening on Saturday

Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway has revealed the Covid safety measures it will have in place as it looks forward to reopening to the public this Saturday.

The railway says it is delighted to announce that following the next stage of lockdown easing, trains will recommence on May 22. An enhanced service will operate on both that date and Sunday, May 23, with the first phase of the railway’s main season seeing trains running on every Sunday up until July 11, as well as Saturdays through until July 3 and extra dates around the May bank holiday weekend and during the school half-term holidays.

The extra measures put in place during the 2020 season to ensure customer safety will continue, including a reduction in the number of passengers per train to comply with social distancing advice. Other measures include:

A cleaner attends to a train at Page's Park - credit Rocky Lancer

> Encouraging all visitors to pre-book tickets online to allow us to manage numbers – walk-up tickets will be very limited due to the reduction in passenger capacity

> Adding partitions within carriages to create compartments. Only one family group or ‘bubble’ will be permitted per compartment

> Complying with government advice on the wearing of face masks on trains and enclosed areas

> Limiting entry into the enclosed booking office to one adult per group – other adults and accompanied children will be directed around the side of the building by volunteers

Leighton Buzzard Railway

> Closing enclosed areas, including the craft shop and enclosed museum display areas as well as the Engine Shed Show on most operating days

> Extra cleaning of the trains in between journeys

> Special arrangements in the Buzzrail Café to permit social distancing

The railway’s chairman, Terry Bendall, said: "I would like to thank all our customers and supporters for their patience, as well as our volunteers who have worked hard to get us to the point where we are able to safely reopen. We look forward to once again welcoming passengers to the railway and look forward to another enjoyable, if shortened, running season."

Many special events which were cancelled last year are planned to be reinstated this year, including June’s Vintage Vehicles Rally, and the return to service of the much-loved Peter Pan in July. Details of the railway’s operating dates and special events for the summer and autumn will be announced in due course, and will be dependent on the prevailing Covid situation.