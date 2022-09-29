The secret to maintaining long-distance friendships revealed

These useful tips can help to build a long-distance relationship

Expert tips from thortful have revealed the secret to maintaining relationships with your friends from afar.

1. Schedule in regular catch ups

Now, this might seem super simple, but checking in with your friends regularly should never be underestimated. You could even go as far as setting up a joint calendar for your catch ups, so there are no excuses for either of you to forget.

Do you share the love for a TV show? Plan your time around this with a glass of something fizzy (or hot if you prefer), then relax and debrief on the drama as it unfolds.

Alternatively, you could opt for a pamper session instead, think new nails and facemasks.

2. Send a surprise care package

Nothing will light up your friends’ face quite like a surprise parcel in the post, especially if they’re feeling a little homesick.

Now, this doesn’t have to be super expensive, just something that reminds them of you.

3. Pick something you can do together, apart

If you’re missing the feeling of doing something together, this is a great way of planning something that feels like you’ve both done.

Challenge each other with a gym class, listen to a new album or read a book that features on your to-be-read list – just make sure you chat about it once you’re both done!

4. Plan a break away

Admittedly, this won’t work for everyone, especially as student life isn’t the cheapest.

But if you’re savvy with spending and know how to forward-plan, you can definitely make it work.

Perhaps one of you has a special event coming up that you can tie a weekend away into?

Whatever your reason, it will give you both something to look forward to and will help get you through the final weeks of your semester.

5. Send one another a card

This is a great option for those who like to be a little more sentimental