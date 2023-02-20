Bedfordshire Gin & Whisky Festival returns to Leighton Buzzard Railway

The Bedfordshire Gin & Whisky Festival is on track to make a welcome return to the Leighton Buzzard Railway on Sunday, May 7.

Now in its fourth year, the 2023 edition of this popular event will take place over the King’s Coronation Bank Holiday weekend, so what better way to toast the new monarch?

It will take place from 10.30am-4.30pm in the engine shed at Page’s Park, with early bird entry tickets now on sale for £2, a third off the on-the-door entry price.

Around 60 whiskies, gins, other spirits and premixed cocktails will be available to sample, with prices starting at just £1. Soft drinks will also be available for designated drivers, and accompanied children, as well as a hot food stand.

Locomotives not in service on the day will be available to view, as well as the railway’s popular guided Engine Shed Show.

For those taking a break from the drams, an enhanced train service will be in operation from Page’s Park Station, departing every 70 minutes between 10.30am and 3.10pm.

Festival organiser, Rocky Lancer, said: “I’m delighted that the Leighton Buzzard Railway have agreed to host the Bedfordshire Whisky Festival again in 2023. With all the profits being donated to the railway, I’m looking forward to many customers enjoying the day and supporting a good cause at the same time.”

The Bedfordshire Gin & Whisky Festival will be held at Leighton Buzzard Railway on May 7