Brits have chosen their favourite food invention - and we definitely agree 🍔

The cheeseburger has been voted the best food invention of all time

Other foods in the top 10 included pizza, sandwiches and hotdogs

Iceland Foods has revealed the perfect cheeseburger filling

The UK’s favourite food invention of all time has been decided, and it has beat some of the most popular meals.

The cheeseburger has been voted the best food invention of all time, according to new research by Iceland Foods.

The supermarket which is known for frozen foods, conducted a study which found that 63% of Brits chose the cheeseburger as their favourite food invention of all time, beating pizza with 41% of votes and the sandwich with 25% of votes.

Jordan Simister, Senior Development Chef at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, said: “The nation has spoken and the cheeseburger has been crowned as the number one food creation of all time.

“Never mind pizzas, sandwiches, burritos, kebabs and chicken nuggets, it’s the cheeseburger that’s been hailed as the best ever food invention!”

Where did the cheeseburger come from?

The origins of the cheeseburger can be traced back as far as 1924, meaning it could be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The first time “The Original Hamburger with Cheese” ever appeared on a menu was in 1924 in Pasadena, California.

What other foods were included in Iceland Foods top 10 list of greatest food inventions of all time?

While the cheeseburger secured the top spot as the greatest food inventions of all time, foods that were also in the top 10 included; pizza, sandwich, fajitas, toasties, mac and cheese, pork pie, pasty, hot dog, and quiche.

What is the perfect cheeseburger filling?

In celebration of the cheeseburger being named the UK’s favourite food invention of all time, Iceland Foods revealed the ideal fillings to make the perfect cheeseburger.

According to another study, the perfect cheeseburger is made up of four toppings; lettuce, bacon, ketchup and fried onions.