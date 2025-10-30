Housebuilder to celebrate launch of new homes with Leighton Buzzard community

A housebuilder will be unveiling new show homes in Leighton Buzzard at a special event, giving prospective buyers a chance to experience what life could be like living at the new development.

On Saturday 8 November from 11am-4pm, Redrow South Midlands will be opening the doors of two new homes at its latest development in the region, Leestone Chase on Kemsley Drive.

At the free event, house hunters will have the opportunity to explore two four-bedroom properties: The Stratford and The Cambridge. These houses are part of the award-winning Heritage Collection, which combines architecture inspired by the 1930s arts and crafts era with contemporary, refined interiors.

Those in the market for a new home can also speak with Redrow’s expert moving agents to learn more about the housebuilder’s energy-efficient homes and part-exchange scheme, all while enjoying freshly made crêpes provided by a local supplier.

Leestone Chase street scene.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: ‘’We are looking forward to welcoming the community of Leighton Buzzard to our new show homes at Leestone Chase.

“We anticipate these homes will be incredibly popular, with lots of people, from families to first-time buyers, looking to the development as a peaceful place to live with great access to the local town and within a short distance from Milton Keynes.

“We encourage those looking to purchase a home to attend the launch event, meet our team to learn more about the options on offer and register their interest.”

The Stratford, available from £509,000, is designed to be the ideal family home. Downstairs, there is a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining guests. A separate lounge offers a quiet and cosy retreat for relaxing evenings, while upstairs includes four generously sized bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from its own en suite.

At The Cambridge, available from £575,000, guests are greeted with a spacious lounge as they enter the property. A standout feature is the bright and airy open-plan kitchen and dining area, making it the heart of the home. Upstairs, the property has four spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious en suite in the main bedroom.

Both homes comprise a garage, cloakroom and utility room, providing plenty of space for everyday life.

As part of Redrow’s Eco Electric range, these homes feature air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor as standard, designed to reduce energy bills and contribute to sustainable building.

Nestling in the pretty town of Leighton Buzzard, Leestone Chase offers a host of country walks and plenty of leisure facilities just a stone’s throw away, such as a golf course and state-of-the-art multi-sports complex. Ideal for families, there is an array of excellent schools nearby, including an Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ primary school.

To find out more about Redrow’s Leighton Buzzard developments, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-england/bedfordshire/leighton-buzzard.