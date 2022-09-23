Layco Properties expands with Local Qualified Estate Agent

Director Declen Collins, Lettings Executive Jennie Jones and Sales Director Kevin Edwards

Being proud members of ARLA Propertymark, they provide clients with a first-class Letting and Property management service and offer the best possible advice.

Due to the success, they are delighted to be expanding and growing their sales department with new sales director Kevin Edwards. Kevin joins with a wealth of experience and local knowledge having spent the last 13 years working for a highly regarded independent agent in Leighton Buzzard as a branch manager.

As a qualified member of the National Association of Estate Agents, Kevin is here to make sure sales are met with higher standards than the law requires.

Director Declen Collins said: "I am delighted that someone of Kevin's calibre has joined Layco to help us continue the growth and development we have experienced over the last few years. Kevin is someone I trust implicitly to represent us in the best possible way whilst utilising his competitive nature and commitment to deliver the best results for our clients."