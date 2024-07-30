Leighton Buzzard housebuilder encourages youngsters to ‘please play here’ with FREE explorer packs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A housebuilder building close to Leighton Buzzard is encouraging children to play outside more this summer and embrace the nature on their doorstep by giving away free explorer packs.

Redrow South Midlands is looking to create a better way to live for children, so as part of a nationwide initiative, the housebuilder is providing free ‘explorer packs’* at Stone Hill Meadow, on Bedford Road, this summer.

Designed to encourage outdoor fun and games, the packs include mini magnifying glasses, design your own binoculars, mini bug catcher nets, bug stickers, crayons, and seeded paper to grow their own plants at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “With school officially out for summer, we’re thrilled to be offering explorer packs to children in Bedfordshire to encourage them to get to know the wonderful nature we have on our doorstep.

Redrow are encouraging children to pick up a playmaking pack

“Here at Redrow South Midlands, all of our developments are thoughtfully designed to be as play-friendly as possible, with wider streets and cul-de-sacs. Green spaces and playgrounds on site really make our developments the ideal place for children to grow, learn and explore.

“We’re proud to be setting the standard for other developers in prioritising children’s need for outdoor play and look forward to welcoming playmakers of all ages to pick up their packs. With limited numbers available, we’d encourage anyone interested to be quick to avoid disappointment – may the forest be with you!”

Placemaking and the concept of play is a key priority at all Redrow developments, with designated open spaces, play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire is a well-connected location, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, Stone Hill Meadow offers a choice of three to five-bedroom houses perfect for those with growing families.

Redrow are encouraging children to pick up a playmaking pack

For more information about Redrow developments across Bedfordshire, visit redrow.co.uk/locations/south-midlands or call 01604 653315.