Leighton Buzzard housebuilder hosts free energy efficiency sessions for new home buyers

Prospective buyers are invited to a series of events held by a local housebuilder, which includes energy efficiency information and financial advice.

House hunters are invited to visit Redrow South Midlands Leighton Buzzard development, Leestone Park on Heath Road, on either Saturday 14 or 21 January from 10am – 5.30pm to benefit from a series of advice sessions.

Advertisement

Prospective customers will be able to understand the energy costs that could be saved with better Energy Performance Certificate ratings, and how the Government’s sustainability and environmental targets will impact them as homeowners. An independent financial advisor will also be available to provide expert advice to new buyers.

Redrow South Midlands

The sessions will also highlight Redrow’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) calculator tool, which is designed to help people compare energy savings to their current properties and shares the benefits of a new build home.

New research from Redrow reveals that 74% of UK adults admit living in an energy-efficient home is more important to them now compared to a year ago. However, 29% believe they are unable to make their home more energy efficient as their house is too old.

Advertisement

James Holmear, Director at Redrow, said: “Our research shows people are more eco conscious than ever before and are looking at ways to be even more energy efficient, especially in relation to their homes. Our homes are designed to help people save money on household bills, with the average Redrow home being B-rated, saving homeowners an average of £2,600 a year on energy bills.

Our sustainable options, such as eco waste bins, EV charging points, water butts and solar panels, have increased in popularity by 72% YOY and we suspect, with more people looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption demand will continue to soar in 2023. As a business, we are taking responsibility to help educate and inform homeowners and future buyers and would like to people to visit us, so we can provide a helping hand on the journey.”

Advertisement