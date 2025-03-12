More than 190 new homes on the way to Leighton Buzzard

A local housebuilder is set to bring 192 new homes to Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is set to begin at Redrow South Midlands’ new Leestone Chase development on Kemsley Drive in Leighton Buzzard, after planning permission was officially granted for the site by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Leestone Chase will offer 192 private and affordable homes for the community, including a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroomed properties from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which sees architecture inspired by the 1930s arts and crafts era combined with contemporary, refined interiors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitingly, the new homes will also be part of Redrow’s Eco Electric offering, featuring air source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor as standard, designed to greatly reduce energy bills and contribute to sustainable building.

The new development will offer a mix of 192 two, three, four and five-bedroomed properties

A customer experience suite and show homes will open later this year, providing an insight into what life at Leestone Chase could look like for prospective homeowners.

Alongside the homes being delivered, Redrow has committed to investing substantially in the local community and services, including healthcare, education, leisure and bus services. In addition, a series of ecological enhancements will be made, including bird boxes, bat boxes, tree planting and swift bricks to provide a safe, spacious and habitable area for swifts to nest.

One of the homes available at Leestone Chase will be The Hampstead, an impressive five-bedroom home from Redrow’s Heritage Premium Collection. The home will boast an integrated double garage and a timeless exterior, with a spacious and light-filled kitchen and dining area that extends into a dedicated family space, spanning the length of the house and opening onto the garden through bi-fold doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have been granted planning permission for this exciting new development. Leestone Chase, which builds on our hugely popular Leestone Park development, will provide much-needed new homes in the area and build on the already thriving community that Leighton Buzzard has to offer.

“We anticipate homes will be incredibly popular, with lots of people looking to the development as a peaceful place to live with great access to the local town and Milton Keynes, and positive prospects for the local area.

“Now that work is set to begin on site, we’d encourage those looking to purchase a home to register their interest as soon as possible to be the first to hear of the first release prices.”

Nestling in the pretty town of Leighton Buzzard, the development offers a host of country walks on its doorstep, and plenty of leisure facilities just a stone’s throw away – including a golf course and state-of-the-art multi-sports complex. Ideal for families, there is an array of excellent schools nearby, including an Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ primary school. Commuters looking for a slice of country life will also benefit from excellent transport links to Milton Keynes, which is less than 15 minutes by train.