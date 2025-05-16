Taylor Wimpey South Midlands boosts charity funds with annual challenge

Teams from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands have raised £4,000 for charity after taking part in the Taylor Wimpey Challenge on Saturday 10th May.

The homebuilder’s annual fundraising event, now in its 11th year, sees teams from across the UK work together to raise money to support the Youth Adventure Trust (YAT), a charity which inspires vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 through outdoor adventure. The teams also raised money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), based in Leatherhead, which aims to prevent cardiac deaths in young people through support, awareness, screening and research.

This year over 300 Taylor Wimpey employees, across 53 teams, completed hikes between 10km and 50km through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales. Teams also took part in varied tasks designed to test their strategy, teamwork, and endurance.

The teams from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands raised £4,000, of which £2,000 will be donated to the YAT, and £2,000 towards CRY.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “The Taylor Wimpey challenge is one of the highlights of the year. It’s not only valuable time for team building, but demonstrates our commitment to raising funds for charities like the Youth Adventure Trust and CRY who do such fantastic work. We’re already looking forward to next year's challenge!”

Mark Davey, CEO at the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “We were delighted to host a unique team building event where teams from Taylor Wimpey worked together to be creative and strategic whilst also having lots of fun outdoors. Funds raised by teams will support many vulnerable young people at the Youth Adventure Trust to learn similar skills as well as benefit many other charities local to teams' Business Units."

Since the annual Taylor Wimpey challenge began, the accumulated fundraising total has now reached over £1.5 million pounds.

To find out more about the work of the Youth Adventure Trust, visit www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk.

To find out more about the work of CRY, visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/

To find out more about the causes that Taylor Wimpey supports, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/about-us/who-we-are/charity-and-local-support.