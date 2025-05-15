This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Summer plants can be a hidden danger to your pooch 🐶

Dog owners are being warned to stay vigilant of those poisonous plants.

Summer flowers could pose hidden dangers to our pets.

Laura Crotch-Harvey, from Burns Pet Nutrition, shares the warning signs and what to do if you think your pet is unwell.

Dog owners have been given a stark warning about the hidden dangers posed by common summer flowers found in homes and gardens.

As we prepare to welcome the summer season, the warm weather brings plenty of flowers including tulips, lilies and chrysanthemums into our local parks, verges, and vases.

However, a leading pet nutritionist has issued a stark warning to dog owners about the hidden dangers posed by common summer flowers, as these these seasonal favourites may pose a serious risk to their pet’s health.

Laura Crotch-Harvey, from Burns Pet Nutrition, urges pet parents to be extra cautious when bringing flowers into the home or walking their dog. Here’s everything you need to know about the summer plants to avoid, the signs and symptoms your dog has been poisoned and when to seek help.

Some common summer flowers could be poisonous to our pets. | Pexels, Pixabay

What plants are poisonous to dogs?

Much of the plants that are in season right now are harmless to our pets, however some of our favourite summer flowers are surprisingly hazardous to dogs.

Laura explains: “Lilies, tulips and chrysanthemums all contain toxic compounds that can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea and in some cases, even organ failure.”

Lilies, while even more dangerous to cats – can still cause vomiting, lethargy, and stomach upset in dogs.

Another summer favourite, Tulips, contain tulipalin compounds concentrated in their bulbs that may lead to excessive drooling, gastrointestinal distress, and even depression.

Whilst, Chrysanthemums, popular in floral bouquets, are also risky as they contain pyrethrins which can cause vomiting, loss of coordination, and skin irritation.

Laura warns: “It’s safest to avoid keeping these flowers anywhere your dog might sniff or chew – and even the water in a vase can be toxic. When out walking, be aware of where your dog is sniffing and discourage them from digging up flowerbeds, where they may unearth toxic bulbs.”

How to spot the signs of poisoning in dogs

Symptoms of plant poisoning in dogs include:

Retching or excessive drooling

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Weakness or wobbliness

Abdominal pain

Tremors, seizures, or irregular heartbeat in severe cases

If large quantities of toxic plants have been consumed, your dog can experience more serious symptoms including collapse or paralysis.

What to do if you suspect poisoning?

If you suspect your dog has been poisoned by flowers, these are the steps you are recommended to take:

Remove any flowers or bulbs from your dog’s mouth. Call your vet immediately for advice. If advised, offer milk or water to dilute the toxins. If symptoms persist, your vet may induce vomiting or provide further treatment.

Laura adds “It’s always better to be safe than sorry. If your pet is acting unusually after being outside or near flowers, don’t delay – early action can make all the difference.”

