Rabbit owners are being warned about the outbreak of a potentially deadly virus.

The warmer weather this summer could result in the Rabbit Viral Haemorrhagic Disease Strain 2 (RVHD2) coming to the UK from Europe.

Nearly one million pet rabbits are at risk.

Medivet has warned UK rabbit owners ‘to stay vigilant’.

Rabbit owners are being urged to take necessary steps to protect their pets, with the warm summer potentially causing a virus outbreak.

Veterinary group Medivet, has warned that the summer heatwaves could result in the potentially fatal Rabbit Viral Haemorrhagic Disease Strain 2 (RVHD2) crossing to the UK from Europe.

Higher temperatures increase the presence of biting flies, which carry the virus, putting nearly a million pet rabbits at risk.

The virus is highly contagious in both pet and wild rabbits. It spreads via direct contact or contamination, and can even be transmitted on human clothing.

Dr Rhian Littlehales BSc (Hons) BVSc CertAVP PgCert (VBM) MRCVS, Clinical Governance Director at Medivet, said: “RVHD2 is an aggressive virus that has caused a lot of rabbit fatalities across Europe in recent months, and there’s a very real possibility, while we continue to experience hot weather, this could reach the UK.

“The current risk means it’s vital that UK rabbit owners stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions in order to limit the risk and keep their beloved pets safe. If you suspect your rabbit has this virus, isolate them immediately and contact your vet.”

What are the symptoms of RVHD2?

Symptoms of RVHD2 include a loss of appetite, fever, lethargy, as well as bleeding from the mouth and nose, and can result in sudden death.

How to protect your rabbit from RVHD2

To help keep your rabbit safe and lower the risk of spreading RVHD2, Dr Littlehales, has shared five steps for rabbit owners to follow during the warmer weather.

Keep rabbits secure

Keep pet rabbits indoors or in secure housing for the time being when the risk of infection is high. Dr Littlehales said: “Use fine-mesh wire (with 1cm gaps) when fencing outdoor enclosures to prevent contact with wild rabbits and insects.”

Control contact with insects and rodents

To help combat the risk of contamination, install mosquito nets and fly screens around the sides of your clean rabbit enclosure. You can also use insect repellent, but check beforehand that it is rabbit-safe.

Strict hygiene and disinfection

Keeping things clean is hugely important, and that doesn’t just mean their hutch. Before handling your rabbit, you should wash your hands thoroughly.

Dr Littlehales said: “Be sure to regularly disinfect all surfaces, cages, and equipment to reduce the risk of infection. This can be done by using a 10% bleach solution or other suitable alternatives.

“It’s also important not to share communal pet items, such as bowls, carriers, or toys, between rabbits who do not already live together in familial groups.”

Limit contact

Avoid contact with other rabbits during this period. Dr Littlehales adds: “If taking a new rabbit into your home, keep it in quarantine for at least 30 days. This involves immediately isolating the rabbit by moving it to a dedicated, sterile quarantine room, with no access to other rabbits.”

Keep rabbits vaccinated

Keeping up with your rabbits’ vaccinations can offer protection. Dr Littlehales said: “It is essential to keep up to date with your pet rabbit’s routine yearly vaccinations, which will protect against the strains of the disease currently seen commonly in the UK as well as other harmful illnesses such as Myxomatosis.”

You can find out more about how to care for your rabbits at the RSPCA.