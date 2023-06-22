Buzzing! Leighton Buzzard housebuilder helps local children protect the bees

Redrow South Midlands hosts a bee class for World Bee Day

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Leestone Park on Heath Road, celebrated National Bee Day by inviting children from Leedon Lower School to take part in a ‘bee-saving’ class to help make Leighton Buzzard a more bee-friendly town.

The interactive session saw local pupils enjoy time with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust in the gardens of the show homes at Leestone Park.

The session included interactive games and visual aids which helped to highlight the various species of bees and their contributions to the ecosystem. The workshop was designed with a focus on educating and inspiring the young children on the value and importance of bees and their impact on the environment.

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Helping to tackle the climate emergency is a key priority for Redrow South Midlands. We want to do our part, which is why we’ve invited local children to come and take part in an educational bee-saving class to help make Leighton Buzzard a more bee-friendly neighbourhood.

“We enjoyed welcoming the children and encouraging everyone to learn more about our buzzing neighbours.”

Richard Benson, Headteacher at Leedon Lower School, said: “We love to encourage our pupils to learn more about how to better look after the world around them. We all had a great day taking part in the bee-saving class – it was a great session at Leestone Park and the children enjoyed it thoroughly.

“Thank you to Redrow South Midlands for inviting us to take part. We’re looking forward to continuing our budding relationship with Redrow.”

Redrow’s biodiversity strategy, which was created in partnership with The Wildlife Trust, seeks to put the natural environment at the heart of its developments and the lives of the people who live there – which includes helping bees settle into newly built environments.

The strategy includes a net gain approach to biodiversity; ensuring every development has green space or landscaped communal areas where wildlife can flourish. Developments may feature green routes for walking and cycling, newly created orchards or meadows, and wetland areas like ponds and swales.