'A great achievement': Bedfordshire Police thanks volunteers who gave over 5,000 hours to 'watch' schemes
Bedfordshire Police is saying a huge thank you to all the group members, who together completed a total amount of 5,832 hours last year – which the force is calling "a great achievement".
A breakdown is as follows:
> 3,633 hours of Street Watch patrols
> 1,414 hours of Dog and Horse Watch patrols
> 310 incident reports
> 785 hours of Speed Watch activity by our volunteers
> 5,208 total amount of letters sent to speeding motorists
Please email [email protected] if you are interested in joining one of the Watch groups, and would like more information.