Bedfordshire Police has secured its first forced marriage charge alongside a range of other charges.

On Tuesday, November 29, a man in his 20s was charged with EIGHT offences including using threats to coerce someone into marriage, strangulation and assault by beating.

On the same day, officers also arrested FIVE MEN for separate domestic abuse-related incidents across the county. The subsequent charges included assault by beating, strangulation and coercive control.

Detective Superintendent Zara Brown, head of force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Six men were charged and remanded into custody in one evening for several domestic abuse-related offenses, demonstrating the excellent proactive work led by our specialist Emerald domestic abuse team.

“Perpetrators of domestic abuse have no place in our society and as a force, we are committed to bringing them to justice.

“We know that people are living with abuse and in fear and we want to help provide the confidence for people to walk away. Whether you are experiencing abuse yourself, or you are worried for someone you know, there is always help available.

“In Bedfordshire we have a dedicated team, with specialist officers and partners, who will work with victims every step of the way.”

These results fell during Bedfordshire Police’s 16 Days of Action campaign, which officers are cracking down on perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

To find out more about the work Bedfordshire Police is doing visit the website

Although this particular campaign has a significant focus on male violence, Bedfordshire Police says it remains committed to tackling all forms of abuse, supporting victims of any gender – tackling both male and female offenders.

