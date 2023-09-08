Bedfordshire Police officer sacked for having sexual relationship with crime victim

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bedfordshire police officer who was found to have started a sexual relationship with a woman he initially met when she was a victim of crime has been sacked.

PC Dermot Dunne was struck off yesterday at the end of a four-day misconduct hearing. PC Dunne started a sexual relationship with the victim in 2005, which continued for months. She alleged he had given her a sedative before attacking her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Dunne was suspended prior to the hearing and will be banned from returning to policing or other similar professions.

A stock image of an officer. (Picture: National Police Chiefs’ Council)

The victim did not want to support a criminal investigation when the matter was reported last year, therefore the investigation was taken on by the force’s Professional Standards Department.PC Dunne had used a police computer system to get the victim’s mobile phone number. Several years later the relationship was rekindled and continued when PC Dunne was being investigated for a similar matter.

He failed to notify the Professional Standards Department about these circumstances and a sexual relationship carried on with someone who he knew was now vulnerable.

The allegations of sexually attacking the victim and use of a sedative were found not proven by the panel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force has now dismissed 10 officers in the past year – five of which were for sexual offences. This case brings the number of officers dismissed by the force in the last 12 months to 10 – five of which were for sexual offences.

Following the dismissal, Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “The behaviour of PC Dunne was appalling and completely unacceptable.

“There is simply no place in our organisation for anyone capable of such abhorrent behaviour and we will continue to do everything possible to root out any individual who falls short of the high standards I demand of our officers and staff.

“We are working hard to build an inclusive culture which does not tolerate such behaviour or attitudes, and we actively encourage colleagues to call out concerns so we can take action or address behaviour at an early stage.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A four-day hearing at King’s House found that PC Dunne had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Integrity; Authority, Respect and Courtesy; Duties and Responsibilities; Orders and Instructions, and Discreditable Conduct, and that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

CC Rodenhurst added: “The public should know that their concerns and reports of misconduct and unethical behaviour will be thoroughly investigated.