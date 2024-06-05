Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire’s new police and crime commissioner said he wants to see the county’s force improve.

But he warned that there could be less police funding after the general election – no matter who wins.

John Tizard, who was elected as the police and crime commissioner (PCC) in May, told the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel (June 4) that he is assured that Bedfordshire Police is in a “good place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But if the chief constable was here he would say he wants to improve further,” the PCC said.

PCC John Tizard. Image courtesy of the Labour party.

“I certainly want to see improvement and I’m sure everyone in this room does. And even more importantly, the thousands of people who live in Bedfordshire and the businesses in Bedfordshire [would].

“It’s about how we get that continuous improvement and there will be some tough decisions to be made because resources are finite. And they’re not only finite, they’re limited and constrained.

“I suspect whatever happens on July 4 we’re not going to have a huge amount of additional funding. We may have less, for a period of time, from central government for policing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we’ve got to actually be sure we are meeting the priorities and targeting those with the resources [we have].

“And I think that will mean we’ve got to have some conversations about what the police may or may not be able to do in order to really tackle what matters,” he said.

Panel chair, Mr Paul Downing, asked about the “xth” increase in a row of the police precept.

“Basically you’ve been given a budget,” he said to the PCC. “And it was on the understanding that it would help in five specific areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[The panel] was told that the increase in precept will help in the battle against retail crime, the force control room, crime prevention, immediate justice, and speeding.

“I don’t know whether you have any emerging thoughts around that?” he asked the PCC.

“I guess it is within your gift to say ‘nothing to do with me governor, but I’ve got the money and I’m going to use it as I see fit’,” he said.

The PCC reminded the panel that he is only in week four, and he hasn’t reset the budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be producing a police and crime plan and very much looking forward to [the panel’s] contribution to that, which will set at how we’re going to police… in for the coming four years.

“And that will certainly pick up the determination of the budget.

“I chose my words with care, it was easy to promise what that increase in preset would deliver.