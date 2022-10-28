Body of a man found in Aston Abbotts as police say death is 'unexplained'

A man died in ‘unexplained’ circumstances in Aston Abbotts during the early hours of this morning.

Thames Valley Police were called to the village at 5.45am today (October 28) after the body of a man was found in The Green.

A spokesman for the force said: "Tragically, the man aged 51, passed away at the scene.

Police news

"The man’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.

"His death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."