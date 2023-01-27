Council tax rise for policing ‘to focus on crimefighting and keep streets safe’ across Thames Valley

Council tax for policing is to be increased to help pay to improve ‘crimefighting to keep our streets and the public safe’.

That’s the pledge made by Matthew Barber, Police & Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, who has set out spending plans as part of the policing budget..

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plans were backed by the Police and Crime Panel which approved setting the policing element of the council tax at £256.28 for a Band D property, keeping the increase below inflation at just £1.25 a month.

Matthew Barber, Police & Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley

Mr Barber said: “In setting this year’s budget for Thames Valley Police, I am acutely aware of the increasing cost of living impacting so many families locally. Of course, the police are not immune from rising costs and we see the impact of inflation, particularly in energy and fuel costs, despite increased funding from central government.

“This year’s policing budget will ensure that crimefighting remains at the heart of our mission to keep the public safe. The focus will be on delivering proactive community policing focused on crime prevention to make every community even safer.”

This year’s policing budget will enable the following:

> Strengthen local community policing to tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour

> Development of a Thames Valley-wide CCTV Partnership

> Embedding crime prevention with a focus on hotspot patrols and tackling known offenders

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Recruitment and support for more Special Constables and other police volunteers

> Recruitment of additional officers beyond the Home Office funded recruitment programme

> Reduce 101 wait times and improve digital contact between public and police

> Tackling online child abuse

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Improving work to tackle domestic abuse and ensure the safety of women and girls

Mr Barber added: “Previous investment, alongside the hard work of Police Officers, Special Constables, PCSOs and staff, has led to Thames Valley now having one of the lowest levels of serious violence of anywhere in the country. Headline operations have been implemented to help tackle knife crime, target sexual predators in the night time economy and to break up illegal car meets.

“By keeping the rise to your council tax for policing to less than 29p per week for the average Band D household, I can ensure that we strengthen local community policing to make everyone feel safer. The strategy is to improve telephone and online contact with the police to make it much easier to report concerns and crimes where you live and to ensure the police have the resources locally to be proactive in tackling neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence.”

John Campbell, Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police, said: “The approved council tax police precept increase equates to less than 29p extra a week for an average Band D property, but as a total these additional funds will help in our priority areas, including tackling violence against women and girls, investigating the most serious crimes, such as murder, rape and kidnap, and enhancing our forensic capabilities that help to bring offenders to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement