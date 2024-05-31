Councillor calls for action after spate of van thefts in Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Central Bedfordshire councillor is urging police to crack down on van crime after a spate of incidents in the county.

Philip Spicer, who serves Eaton Bray ward, was alarmed by the number of break-ins in the past few weeks, after hearing reports from upset residents.

Cllr Spicer then investigated the issue using social media, and was concerned to hear that vehicles had been targeted across Bedfordshire, including: Totternhoe, Leighton Buzzard, Edlesborough, Eaton Bray, Biggleswade, Dunstable, Potton, and Billington villages.

Councillor Spicer claimed: "I'm just shocked and a bit bewildered that I haven't heard anything from the police about what's going on? Is there intelligence? We need to prewarn residents and we need guidance; we have Facebook groups, but that's not the best way."

Councillor Philip Spicer, and right, a Bedfordshire Police car. Images: Central Bedfordshire Council/Tony Margiocchi.

Cllr Spicer was first made aware of a van break-in that happened on School Lane, Eaton Bray on May 17, and then another which happened the day after in Potton, prompting him to investigate.

It is claimed that a common link between some of the break-ins, including the above Eaton Bray and Potton incidents, is that "three men in a blue or black Golf" are involved.

Cllr Spicer continued: "We need to put pressure on the police to raise this up and crack down on the perpetrators to make sure people feel safe."

Meanwhile, Biggleswade Community Policing Team reported that officers carried out high vis patrols around Central Bedfordshire on May 18 in relation to van break ins, handing out smart water pens.

Just four days later, Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team reported a theft of a van in the area on May 22 at 7.45pm.

They stated: "The van has been seized forensically to be examined to try and locate the suspects on our DNA database, after which it will be returned to its rightful owner, with the investigation underway and ongoing."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "Bedfordshire Police has received reports of van break-ins in School Lane, Eaton Bray on Friday, May 17, and in Braybrooks Drive, Potton on Saturday, May 18.

"Both investigations are ongoing, and lines of enquiry are being carried out. Officers have also increased their patrols in the affected areas too as a result."

Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith, from Bedfordshire Police’s Central Local Policing Team, said: “There have been a number of reports of thefts from motor vehicles and we understand the impact these incidents have on our communities. We have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the areas, and our officers have been engaging with members of the public.

“We would also like to urge people to report any thefts directly too us, so we can investigate as well as to help build a better intelligence picture of the crimes impacting our communities. This way we can put the right resources in the right places and set our priorities on this basis.

"The information provided is fed into police intelligence systems and helps officers understand trends and the best way of to tackle the crime type, even if it seems they do not act on the information straight away.”

Advice on crime prevention is available on the Bedfordshire Police website.