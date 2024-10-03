Drivers convicted after using disabled person’s Blue Badge illegally in Central Beds Council crackdown
The drivers were convicted at Luton Magistrates' Court this week after being spotted by council officers during a targeted enforcement exercise in May.
Kathryn Loveday, of Dormer Avenue, Wing, was convicted after telling officers her husband, the Blue Badge holder, had been dropped off when she parked in a disabled bay. However, CCTV
evidence showed otherwise, leading to her conviction.
She was fined and received penalties of £445.
And Lorraine Warnock, of Alwins Field, Linslade was found to be using her father’s Blue Badge while parking to collect his prescriptions without him.
She received fine and penalties totalling £206.
Councillor John Baker, representative for finance and highways, said: "These convictions highlight the importance of protecting the integrity of the Blue Badge system. Misuse deprives genuine
badge holders of accessible parking spaces.
“Our enforcement actions and the resulting penalties send a clear message that we will not
tolerate any abuse of this service, and those who misuse it will be held accountable. We will continue our enforcement efforts to protect the rights of our disabled residents."
People suspected to be illegally using a Blue Badge can be reported to the council by calling 0300 300 4154 or by emailing [email protected].