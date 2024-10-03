Drivers convicted after using disabled person’s Blue Badge illegally in Central Beds Council crackdown

The drivers were fined for misusing blue badges.

Two drivers have been convicted for illegally using a disabled person's badge as part of a council crackdown on Blue Badge parking fraud.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drivers were convicted at Luton Magistrates' Court this week after being spotted by council officers during a targeted enforcement exercise in May.

Kathryn Loveday, of Dormer Avenue, Wing, was convicted after telling officers her husband, the Blue Badge holder, had been dropped off when she parked in a disabled bay. However, CCTV

evidence showed otherwise, leading to her conviction.

She was fined and received penalties of £445.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lorraine Warnock, of Alwins Field, Linslade was found to be using her father’s Blue Badge while parking to collect his prescriptions without him.

She received fine and penalties totalling £206.

Councillor John Baker, representative for finance and highways, said: "These convictions highlight the importance of protecting the integrity of the Blue Badge system. Misuse deprives genuine

badge holders of accessible parking spaces.

“Our enforcement actions and the resulting penalties send a clear message that we will not

tolerate any abuse of this service, and those who misuse it will be held accountable. We will continue our enforcement efforts to protect the rights of our disabled residents."

People suspected to be illegally using a Blue Badge can be reported to the council by calling 0300 300 4154 or by emailing [email protected].