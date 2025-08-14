Facial recognition vans rolled out across Bedfordshire

The Police and Crime Commissioner has said that new facial recognition vans pose “no threat to civil liberties” as the Home Office rolls the technology out across Bedfordshire.

John Tizard welcomed the government’s move to deploy Live Facial Recognition (LFR) vans to the county, which will be used when “there is specific intelligence to warrant” it.

The rollout is part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. Yesterday (Wednesday), the Home Office revealed it has invested in named, contactable officers for every neighbourhood in the county for people to directly raise concerns with.

There will be 10 new LFR vans given to seven forces across the country, and the new units will operate according to strict rules when using the vans.

A van being used by the metropolitan police as part of their Facial Recognition operation. Photo by WILL EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "I welcome the allocation of Live Facial Recognition technology to Bedfordshire by the Home Office. I am pleased that later this summer, Bedfordshire Police will deploy the LFR vans with qualified police officers in our town centres.

"This technology and its use are no threat to civil liberties. It can enable police officers to undertake their duties more effectively. It is an enabler as police officers will still make decisions, not the technology. Our streets will be safer as a result of a Labour PCC working alongside a Labour Home Secretary."

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper MP, said: “Already this summer, 500 towns and city centres have got extra neighbourhood police patrols, as part of the 3,000 additional neighbourhood officers and PCSOs we are investing in this year. At the same time, we are bringing in new powers to tackle off-road bikes, shop theft, street theft. For too long under the Tories, town centre crime was treated as low level. Instead, we’ve made it a priority because communities need to feel safe.

“We are extending targeted facial recognition, alongside clear safeguards, to help the police catch wanted criminals and suspects for serious crimes.

“The 10 new vans, across 7 police forces, alongside the new legal framework we are developing means that new technology can be trialled alongside clear safeguards to better keep communities safe.”