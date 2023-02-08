'Hot on heels' of culprits as unusual guitar stolen from Leighton Buzzard chilli shop

A Leighton Buzzard shopkeeper has unleashed a firey criticism of the burglar - or burglars - that broke into his shop this week.

Chilli Island, Peacock Mews, was targeted on Monday night, when thieves smashed a window and made off with an "unusual guitar" – which was on loan from a friend – and cash.

However, the owner, who joked the crime was "not the burglary of the century", hopes that the culprit(s) will soon be left as red faced as a Scotch bonnet pepper.

The stolen guitar. Image: Chilli Island.

Owner Stephen Long said: "An unusual guitar was stolen from a window display and some loose change was stolen. With over 100 hot sauces to choose from including the super hot 'Regret' at 12 million scovilles, we think these thieves were scared of getting their fingers burnt.

"Keep an eye open for this guitar if it comes up for sale. The police are investigating and will be hot on the heels of the burglars."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Police received reports of a burglary in Peacock Mews, Leighton Buzzard, between 3.30pm on Monday (February 6) and 12.30pm yesterday (February 7). An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information call 101, and quote reference 242 of 07/02."