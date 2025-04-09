How you can help Leighton Buzzard Speed Watch catch out careless drivers
The team monitors activity on roads where people have raised concerns about speeding vehicles in the town.
All training and equipment is supplied by Bedfordshire Police – along with ongoing support at the roadside.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "We ask for a commitment of two sessions a month at a time that suits you, with each session lasting one hour.
"The programme is an educational and awareness scheme and is not an enforcement initiative; it has no powers to prosecute.
"The presence of Speed Watch shows road uses an instant visible notification of the speed they are travelling.
"If exceeding the speed limit, a letter is sent out to the registered owner."
Please email [email protected] if you are interested in joining