Hunt for youths who threw water at elderly man under Leighton Buzzard bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses

A woman is appealing for help after her elderly father was assaulted by youths on the canal towpath near Leighton Road.

Her father, aged 85, was walking along the towpath under the road bridge on December 28 when youths on the bridge poured water over him then ran off.

She said: “I’ve reported to police who are interested in any information from those on Facebook, local people, dash cams, security cameras, home cameras can provide. Incensed by this. If anyone else has seen or experienced this, please contact Beds Police.”

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report that at 12.30pm on 28 December, that a man had what was believed to be water thrown on him whilst walking along the canal towpath near Leighton Road.