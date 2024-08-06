Just one in 42 rape offences recorded by Bedfordshire Police last year resulted in a charge or court summons, new figures show.

But Bedfordshire Police says it’s “making strides” to improve as it encouraged victims to come forward.

Rape Crisis England and Wales said increased charging rates and access to specialist sexual violence support is vital, as recent data shows rape offences took police forces the longest time to investigate and charge.

Home Office figures show there were 637 rape offences recorded by Bedfordshire Police in the year to March. Of them, 15 resulted in a charge or summons – accounting for just 2.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the force had an average charge and summons rate of six per cent across all offences.

Across England and Wales, 2.6 per cent of rape offences led to a charge or summons, while the overall charge rate for all recorded offences was 6.4 per cent.

Ciara Bergman, chief executive of Rape Crisis, said: "This data reflects what we already know: the criminal justice system must do better for victims and survivors.

"Those survivors who take the brave steps to report rape and sexual assault do so with the expectation that there will be accountability for the perpetrator. That just 2.6 per cent of adult rape investigations result in a charge or summons is unacceptable."

She added: "With so many survivors being denied their opportunity to seek criminal justice, it's clear that the system isn't working. But we need more than a level of commitment; we need to see drastic improvements."

The Home Office said rape offences that led to a charge or court summons took the longest time to investigate, at an average of 423 days. This is compared with 55 days for violence against the person offences and 28 days for theft offences.

Of the rape offences recorded in Bedfordshire, 32.7 per cent were not assigned an outcome as of March, meaning they were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 37 per cent were closed due to evidential difficulties where the suspect was identified, but the victim did not support further action.

Ms Bergman added: "Increasing charging rates is vitally important, but so too is access to specialist sexual violence support.

"All survivors, whether they choose to report or not, deserve specialist support to understand the profound impacts of trauma and re-establish life after sexual violence and abuse."

She said demand for these services has reached "unprecedented levels" in recent years with 14,000 people currently on Rape Crisis waiting lists. She added long-term, sustainable funding for specialist sexual violence support and advocacy services is urgently needed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown from Bedfordshire Police said: “As a force we have a significant focus on rape and serious sexual offences, with a clear direction of perpetrator prosecution, positive outcomes and victim support.

“We are working to build trust and confidence with victims of serious sexual offences, ensuring we create a safe space for victims to report, this is evident as in the last 12 months we have seen an increase in the number of reported offences, and we have since seen an increase in solved crime.

“Nationally and locally it is recognised that improvement is needed when it comes to these offences and as a force we are continuing to make strides towards this.

“We are currently adopting the national Operation Soteria, which is a long term piece of work undergoing the transformation of the way police and CPS respond to rape and serious sexual offences. Part of the ongoing work with Soteria looks internally to better equip officers with the correct tools and training to drive the best possible outcome for victims.

“Our dedicated Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team works tirelessly to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice. We have several dedicated RASSO Victim Engagement Officers and Specialist Trained officers who work alongside detectives, ensuring that victims are fully supported and receive the best possible outcome.

“We also work closely with Independent Sexual Violence Advisor services through the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) who also ensures that the individual needs of a victim are taken into consideration.

“We recognise the trauma rape and serious sexual assault survivors experience, and know the bravery it takes to come forward and report. We would encourage anyone who has been a victim to come forward and report, we have specialist teams available to support you.”

Separate figures from The Crown Prosecution Service show 3,847 suspects were charged in all rape cases referred for a charging decision in 2023-24, a 28 per cent increase on the year before.

The CPS said it consistently charges around seven out of 10 rape or serious sexual offence cases referred by police for a charging decision.

A government spokesperson said: "In far too many cases, rape victims aren’t getting the justice they deserve. It is important that police and prosecutors work together in a timely way to build the strongest possible case.

"We have committed to fast-tracking rape cases and are carefully considering the best way to do this. We are working with the judiciary and will announce next steps in due course."