Large police presence reported near Stoke Hammond pub
Witnesses have said that a large number of emergency responders have been spotted close to a pub in Stoke Hammond.
This morning (27 February), residents on Facebook have said that a number of police officers have been sighted by The Three Locks.
According to residents, ambulances and two fire engines have also been spotted at the scene. It is believed that police divers are also getting ready to enter the nearby canal.
Thames Valley Police has been approached for comment on the breaking incident.