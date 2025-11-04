Leighton Buzzard man arrested after string of burglaries
Northamptonshire Police have arrested four people in connection with the burglaries, which have been taking place across the region since October 2.
They say the offenders enter through a back door, taking cash and jewellery once inside.
Along with the 31-year-old from Leighton Buzzard, police have also arrested two men from Milton Keynes, aged 27 and 29, and a 36-year-old from Northampton. All four remain in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Nick Peters said: “We never underestimate how much becoming a victim of burglary can affect a person. Your home is the one place you are meant to feel safe from the outside world and burglars completely violate this right.
“That’s why we have a dedicated burglary team to tackle these offences, and I am pleased that we have made four arrests in connection with this series.
“I would ask our communities to remain vigilant to any suspicious activity in their area and to contact us immediately if they see anything out of place. This will allow us to respond in good time and hopefully bring any offenders to justice.
“Finally, and I want to caveat this by making it clear that the only people responsible for a burglary are the burglars themselves, I would encourage everyone to review their home security and do everything they can to make their home as unattractive a target as possible.
“Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity in their area is encouraged to contact us at the earliest possible opportunity so we can respond in good time."