Man caught with Class A drugs arrested in Leighton Buzzard

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th May 2025, 11:24 BST
A 22-year-old was arrested in Leighton Buzzard after police caught him with drugs.

The man was nicked on Friday (May 9) for Possession of a Controlled Drug of Class A with Intent to Supply – and was taken to police custody for questioning.

An investigation is currently under way.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "This arrest is just one of many actions that has been taken in recent weeks and months as a part our ongoing commitment to tackle and enforce against the issues that are reported to us."

Anyone with concerns about illegal drugs can contact Bedfordshire Police online or call 101.

