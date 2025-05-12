Man caught with Class A drugs arrested in Leighton Buzzard

Police news.

A 22-year-old was arrested in Leighton Buzzard after police caught him with drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was nicked on Friday (May 9) for Possession of a Controlled Drug of Class A with Intent to Supply – and was taken to police custody for questioning.

An investigation is currently under way.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "This arrest is just one of many actions that has been taken in recent weeks and months as a part our ongoing commitment to tackle and enforce against the issues that are reported to us."

Anyone with concerns about illegal drugs can contact Bedfordshire Police online or call 101.