Man jailed after wielding hunting knife in Leighton Buzzard

Alano Neves, 21, of High Street, Kempston, was spotted wielding the weapon on February 14 in Stanbridge Road.

Portugese national Neves was also found to have two bags of cannabis on his person.

On Tuesday, he appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 21 weeks in prison.

The court ordered the knife to be confiscated and an order was also made to destroy the drugs.

