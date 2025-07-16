Over 80 arrests made, £21k cash recovered and dozens of weapons and vehicles seized as police forces join together in special operation targeting 'serious criminals'
Last week Thames Valley Police ran a collaborative operation with multiple police forces to combat serious criminals exploiting the transport network for criminal purposes.
Operation Pandilla, aims to proactively address serious acquisitive crime and County Drugs Lines by making use of unique police technology and intelligence sharing across forces.
Officers from Thames Valley, Beds and Herts Police were joined by colleagues from the Metropolitan, Surrey, Sussex, Essex, Kent and British Transport Police to conduct the operation across three days from 8-10 July.
“High harm offences” such as robbery, burglary, grievous bodily harm, supply of class A drugs, theft of motor vehicles and possession of offensive weapons were targeted.
The operation resulted in 85 arrests, 16 weapon seizures, 38 drug-related seizures, over £21,000 in cash confiscated and 45 vehicles seized.
Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer said: “This operation exemplifies the strength of our joint efforts across multiple forces.
“By sharing intelligence across police forces, we continue to tackle criminal activity taking place across our policing borders.
“I hope that our communities feel reassured that such criminal behaviours are met with swift and robust action. We are committed to disrupting crime and safeguarding our communities.
“We actively respond to your concerns as the public, and the information from our communities is crucial in identifying and intercepting criminality. If you notice anything suspicious, please report it online or by calling 101.
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.”